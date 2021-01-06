As if the panicked echoings of Trump's baseless 2020 presidential election-centered fraud claims from many Republicans haven't made it clear enough, let's say it again: Georgia really did it. They bagged two Democrats in their nationally anticipated Senate runoff elections, meaning the next four years for incoming POTUS Joe Biden's team will go much smoother in terms of policy-making.

LIVE: Reverend Warnock Addresses Supporters on Election Night https://t.co/3AjHzC35qy — Senator-Elect Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) January 6, 2021

With Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff's respective victories confirmed, how else will this rebuke of Trumpism in the Deep South affect American politics moving forward?

Below, we've broken down the potential impact of Warnock and Ossof's wins into four sections, starting with how a narrow margin in the Senate will benefit incoming President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.