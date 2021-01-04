Georgia is on the cusp of potential history this week, as two Senate runoffs in the state are poised for ramifications that will be felt around the country regardless of their respective outcomes.

The runoffs, which will ultimately determine whether Republicans hold on to their years-long Senate control or lose it to Democrats, have been the source of national attention for weeks now. Even artists have gotten involved with encouraging voter turnout and raising money, with Mulatto recently performing at a polling site and the team behind the holiday classic Elf putting together a Democrats-benefiting reunion special.

With the runoffs set to go down this Tuesday, we've put together a guide to explain what's at stake and how we got here.