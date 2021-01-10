A Capitol Police officer took his own life following Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol riots.

Fox 5 D.C. reporter Evan Lambert shared the news, writing, “Capitol Police union confirms officer Howard Liebengood died by suicide yesterday. In statement they say he responded to riots Wed.”

Two sources told WIVB-4 that the officer’s death was an apparent suicide. Liebengood was assigned to the Senate Division and had been with the Capitol Police since 2005. He was also the son of a former Senate sergeant-at-arms.

Following Wednesday’s events, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned amid growing criticism over his handling of the Trump insurrectionists. In a statement, he said that the USCP did not anticipate how the day’s events would unfold.

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.” he said. “Maintaining public safety in an open environment—specifically for First Amendment activities—has long been a challenge. The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake—these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior ... The USCP is conducting a thorough review of this incident, security planning and policies and procedures.”