The US Capitol Police Chief announced his resignation in wake of the deadly Pro-Trump riots at the nation's Capitol.

A spokesperson for the police department confirmed move to NBC News' Frank Thorp on Thursday, stating Steven Sund will leave his post on Jan. 16.

Sund and his department have faced backlash over their handling of the mob that breached the US Capitol on Wednesday. Video showed the pro-Trump crowd breaking into the building as lawmakers prepared to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College win over the outgoing president. Property was damaged, arrests were made, and multiple people were killed during the riots, including an Air Force veteran and a Capitol police officer.

Sund addressed the violence in a statement Thursday, claiming the USCP had not anticipated the events that unfolded.

"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C." he said. "Maintaining public safety in an open environment – specifically for First Amendment activities – has long been a challenge. The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior ... The USCP is conducting a thorough review of this incident, security planning and policies and procedures."

