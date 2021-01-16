Tim Gionet, a far-right media figure known as "Baked Alaska," has been arrested for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol siege.

The Associated Press press reports FBI agents arrested Gionet in Houston on Saturday, just 10 days after a mob of Trump-supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory. A Department of Justice criminal complaint states Gionet has been charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" as well as "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

According to an arrest affidavit, Gionet conducted a 27-minute livestream of his participation in the siege, which left five people, including a Capitol officer, dead. FBI Special Agent Nicole Miller states Gionet can be heard in the video telling fellow rioters, "1776 baby," and "I won’t leave guys, don’t worry ... I’m staying ... Unleash the Kraken, let’s go."

The Daily Dot points out Gionet had discussed his "recent" COVID-19 diagnosis prior to the Capitol riots.

Vice reports the FBI has been using Gionet's livestream footage as part of their efforts to track down those who were involved in the Capitol attack. Federal agents have reportedly identified more than 200 participants and made more than 100 arrests in connection to the incident.

During a press conference this week, FBI Director Chris Wray issued a warning to the suspected rioters: "We know who you are if you're out there, and FBI agents are coming to find you."