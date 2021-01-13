In an Instagram Live stream on Tuesday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed that there was a moment she feared she "was going to die" during the Capitol riot.

As NBC News pointed out, Ocasio-Cortez said that at one point she had a "very close encounter," citing security concerns at the Capitol. "I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive, and not just in a general sense but also in a very, very specific sense," she said. AOC added that it's "not an exaggeration" to say that the people storming the Capitol were intending to hurt or even kill House members during the "traumatizing" events of Jan. 6, 2021, in which a total of 5 people died.

In addition to concerns regarding the shockingly low police presence at the Capitol, she added that she didn't feel safe around certain members of Congress. For instance, Rep. Lauren Boebert, who is a QAnon supporter, had tweeted about the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the failed insurrection. Pelosi and AOC are not exactly well-liked among Trump's fanbase, and especially among the fringe-right conspiracy types such as QAnon supporters.

"There were QAnon and white supremacist sympathizers" in Congress, she added, that could "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt, kidnaped, etc." As the chaos at the Capitol unfolded, members were evacuated.

Elsewhere in her lengthy Instagram Live session, AOC targeted Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for objecting to the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden on baseless claims of election fraud. "Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley... You do not belong in the United States Senate," she continued. "You do not belong in any democratically elected seat when you do not believe that the election was even legitimate."

She has called on both of them to resign, and she had similar words on the further 147 Republicans in the House and Senate who voted to overturn the election results despite zero evidence suggesting it was "stolen" from Trump.

"They would rather cling to power than respect our democracy," she said. While some of Trump's administration has resigned since the mob of MAGA idiots stormed the Capitol, she told them it was "too late" and "blood is on your hands."

Watch the full video above via her Instagram.