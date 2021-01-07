The brain-boggling events of Jan. 6, 2021 on U.S. Capitol grounds, in addition to making zero sense and being a total waste of time for those responsible, have resulted in dozens of arrests and several deaths.

According to D.C. police, there were at least 52 arrests made among the violent and petulant mob of MAGA cult members as of Wednesday night. D.C. Metro Police Department chief Robert Contee also revealed that two pipe bombs were found.

"As of 9:30 today, we have made in excess of 52 arrests," Contee told reporters late Wednesday night. "Four arrests for carrying pistols without licenses, one arrest for possession of a prohibited weapon, 47 arrests related to curfew violations and unlawful entry. 26 of these 52 arrests were made on Capitol grounds. Additionally, two pipe bombs have been recovered—one pipe bomb from the DNC, another pipe bomb from the RNC. A cooler from a vehicle with a long gun in it that also included Molotov cocktails, this also was on the grounds of the Capitol."

Due to the nature of their actions, as well as the pipe bombs discovery, many have noted the ridiculous disparity between how police have responded to the MAGA mob terrorists and how they typically respond to actually peaceful protesters who hit the streets in support of Black Lives Matter and similar causes.

Following the breach of the U.S. Capitol, a direct result of a failed steak hawker's consistently dangerous messaging about the 2020 presidential election (which he quite clearly lost), the vaguely anthropomorphic packet of fast food mayo in question has (finally) had palpable action taken against him by multiple social media companies.

Twitter has locked Trump's account for 12 hours and is requiring him to delete certain tweets unless he wants the account to be suspended indefinitely. Facebook, meanwhile, has suspended Trump from posting for 24 hours. Instagram has also locked Trump's account.