Jazz musician Keyon Harrold shared a video on Instagram documenting a personal incident of racial violence against his family, after a woman falsely accused his teen son of stealing her iphone.

The trumpeter, who has performed alongside artists like Beyoncé, was with his 14-year-old son in the lobby of the Arlo hotel in New York City when they were accosted by a woman who claimed the younger Harrold stole her phone.

The father and son, who are both Black, were subsequently approached by a manager who asked to see the teen’s phone on behalf of the belligerent woman.

"Are you kidding me? You feel like there's only one iPhone made in the world?" Harrold is heard asking the woman in a one-minute video he shared online.

The elder Harrold then explained to the manager that he and his son were hotel guests and had just come down the elevator. “You're not helping, what you're being is disrespectful,” he said to the manager. “My son has nothing to do with her."

As they attempt to leave, the woman lunges toward them. In his caption, Harrold claims the woman scratched him and "tackled and grabbed" his son. According to CBS, an Uber driver later returned the woman’s phone.

“Now think about the trauma that my son now has to carry, only coming downstairs to have box day brunch with his dad,” Harrold wrote. “Then... her phone was magically returned by an Uber driver a few minutes after this incident. No apology from her after this traumatic situation to my son, not me.”

Arlo Hotels later released a statement apologizing for the "recent incident of baseless accusation, prejudice, assault against an innocent guest of Arlo hotel."

"No Arlo guest – or any person – should be subject to this kind of behavior," the statement read. "We want to apologize to Mr. Harrold and his son for this inexcusable experience, and have reached out to them directly to express our sincere regret and to offer help in dealing with the traumatic event."

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is asking the Manhattan district attorney to bring assault and battery charges against the woman on behalf of the family.