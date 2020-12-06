Where better to spend a global pandemic than a tropical island? For remote workers looking for the opportunity to escape their home for the first time in months, Hawaii is offering people who are working from home the perfect long term getaway.

Through a new program called “Movers and Shakas,” the state is giving away roundtrip tickets to Oahu for people who want to live and work from Hawaii. According to HuffPost, the temporary residency program was launched to encourage remote workers to stay and contribute to the state’s economy.

"Movers and Shakas is a small step towards economic recovery and diversifying our economy," founder Jason Higa told CNN.

Applicants will be accepted on a rolling basis. The program is accepting its first group of applicants until Dec. 15 and picking 50 people to participate in its first cohort. Workers who apply must commit to staying in Hawaii for at least 30 days.

"The pandemic has normalized remote work for the foreseeable future, so we believe this situation presents an opportunity for local residents to return home, and for out of state professionals to experience Hawaii, not as tourists, but as contributing members of our community," Higa said.

Those lucky folks who are selected to participate are required to move to Hawaii after one month of being accepted. Fortunately, the state is also leading the country when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Hawaii reportedly has the lowest rate of infections in the country.

The program is specifically looking for people who are interested in getting involved with the local community. HuffPost reports that people who are accepted are also required to commit several hours every week to a local nonprofit.

Remote workers interested in signing up for a long term staycation in Oahu can apply online at www.moversandshakas.org.