James Dixon, a Chicago man in his late 20s, has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 52-year-old Vincell Jackson, following a dispute related to Thanksgiving leftovers. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the violent quarrel stemmed from Jackson objecting to Dixon eating with his hands. It should come as little shock that the Times also reports that "much drinking" was involved in this situation.

According to the police, the fight began in the early hours of Friday morning when Jackson, who was the boyfriend of the host, is reported to have been trying to get Dixon to leave the house. At that point Dixon is alleged to have put his hands in the leftovers, and also threw a sucker punch.

Assistant State's Attorney Susie Bucaro told a judge on Sunday that a fight between the two then extended outside to the porch.

A witness claims to have heard Jackson ask Dixon "What are you reaching for?" Jackson was then stabbed nine times, sustaining wounds to his forehead, nose, hand, leg and arms. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Dixon fled the scene but was located about eight hours later after attempting to seek his own medical treatment for a cut on his hand. He was found with multiple knifes, one of which was bloody. His cut was reportedly consistent with one someone would sustain if a knife slipped from their hand, at least according to prosecutors.

Dixon's attorney says he was trying to defend himself. He has been charged with first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $350,000.