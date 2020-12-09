In an effort to help people meet travel restriction requirements, American Airlines will begin offering travelers at-home COVID-19 tests.

The new initiative, which starts Wednesday, is a partnership with LetsGetChecked, an at-home testing company. The airline will be the first to offer at-home testing for its domestic flights. The tests will cost $129, and travelers should purchase them at least five days prior to flying to one of the 14 states and territories with travel restrictions.

“We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions,” American Airlines Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor said in a statement. "As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience."

LetsGetChecked and American Airlines made the announcement Tuesday. "We are extremely proud of our partnership with American Airlines and the opportunity to support their proactive safety measures," LetsGetChecked CEO Peter Foley said. "Our at-home COVID-19 test exemplifies our mission to empower people to take an active role in their health whilst also allowing for a safe return to travel during this challenging time."

Other airlines have been pushing preflight testing. United Airlines was the first airline in the nation to offer a COVID-19 testing program in October, for some Hawaii-bound travelers. Delta Air Lines and Alitalia announced they'll be offering tests as well.