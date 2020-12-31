An Amazon delivery driver in Florida has been caught on video urinating directly outside of a customer's home after making his delivery.

TMZ reports that the delivery driver in question made the delivery to an apartment complex in Boca Raton, and when the customer checked their security camera, they were greeted with the man peeing just outside of the building. The customer had been expecting a trace laser for use on a handgun, and checked their Amazon Blink XT2 camera after hearing a loud slam from inside his apartment, which was the package hitting the ground. After making the delivery and going for a quick toilet break, the delivery driver checked his phone and casually walked off.

The customer's delivery was also damaged, and Amazon has since informed them that an investigation into the incident is underway and a replacement trace laser will be sent to them. "We have very high standards for our associates, and expect every package to be handled with care," Amazon said in a statement addressing the incident. "This incident does not reflect those standards. We’ve notified the right teams internally and will work with the customer directly to make it right."

This isn't the first time such an incident has been reported this year, as TMZ pointed out a driver did a similar thing outside of a home in Maryland in April.