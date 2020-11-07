Donald Trump is not ready to concede to Joe Biden's victory.

After it was revealed that Biden would be the 46th President of the United States, the incumbent released a statement denouncing Biden's win, claiming that the election is "far from over."

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over," Trump said in a statement posted to his website.

Biden was declared the victor on Saturday when several outlets—including CNN and the Associated Press—gave the state of Pennsylvania to the Biden/Harris ticket. Pennsylvania is one of the several states where Biden came from behind to eclipse Trump. As a result, Trump feels like the mandatory recounts that are needed in states like Pennsylvania and Georgia will reverse these decisions and name him the country's leader.

"Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor," the statement continues. "In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media."

Since Tuesday, Americans have been in limbo as presidential votes were tallied. In several instances, this process was hindered due to lawsuits from the Trump administration. Despite no evidence of voting fraud, Trump assures his supporters that he will continue prosecuting their cases to "ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

"The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election," Trump said before insinuating that Biden's team is withholding information.

"It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access," he said. "So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."