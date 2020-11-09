In a celebratory tweet posted to the Twitter account of Jill Biden, president-elect Joe Biden wore a hat that was maybe (probably) a trolling response to the hat often donned by the still-for-now-president and some of his supporters. If that sounds stupid then it's just because I really don't know how to put that in a way that doesn't sound stupid.

Anyways, the probable-rebuttal-hat (make your own judgment, but that would seem to make the most sense given the context) said "We Just Did. 46." It appears to be a response to the Trump slogan "Make America Great Again." 

Some people noticed said hat and, perhaps after hours of thought, had a Eureka moment. For example:

On a related note Trump has yet to concede the election, despite all signs pointing to him losing.

Related Stories

Barack Obama Congratulates Joe Biden on Election Win
Biden Calls for Unity as He Anticipates Victory: 'There Will Be No Blue States and Red States When We Win'

Also Watch

Close
News