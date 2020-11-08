While it appears that Trump still has no intention to concede the 2020 election to Biden—with Trump even going so far as to falsely claim victory—reports are emerging that some in his inner circle are telling him to surrender.

According to CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz, “First Lady Melania Trump has joined the growing chorus of President Trump’s inner circle advising him the time has come for him to accept the loss, a source familiar with the conversations tells CNN.”

While the first lady hasn’t publicly commented on the election, she did write on Twitter, “The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”

Melania has advised Trump to acknowledge the election loss, according to a source, per CNN. “She has offered [her opinion], as she often does,” the insider told the news outlet.

The outlet also reports that Jared Kushner—Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser—has recommended that he concede. However, Jason Miller, a Trump campaign spokesman, has refuted Kushner approaching Trump. “This story is not true,” Miller wrote on Sunday. “Given undetermined electoral outcomes in multiple states and serious voting irregularities and lack of transparency in others, Jared has advised @realDonaldTrump to pursue all available legal remedies to ensure accuracy.”

An anonymous White House official also told The New York Times that Kushner told Trump to pursue “legal remedies,” though it’s unclear if the source is Miller. The official told the publication that Kushner has supported Trump’s request to fight the election results through the court. Rudy Guiliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, has also advocated for this plan of action, while a majority of Trump’s other advisers have said privately that he has a small chance of altering the results.