Florida is known for being overridden by alligators.

While these near-prehistoric creatures would frighten some, people in the Sunshine State have grown accustomed to their aquatic neighbors. This was on full display when a Florida man got into a wrestling match with a gator to save his puppy.

Richard Willbanks and his dog, Gunner, were enjoying a day out near a swamp when a juvenile alligator grabbed his dog and pulled it into the water. Willbanks wasted no time and immediately dove into the water, wrestling Gunner free from the alligator's jaws. Willbanks was able to pry the gator's mouth open enough for the dog to escape and swim to shore.

"I was able to save Gunner's life," Willbanks told ABC before revealing that the dog only suffered minor injuries. "He had one little puncture wound. My hands were just chewed up."

The best thing about this story was that the entire encounter was caught on tape. It has since hit social media where the clips have gone viral.

Afterward, Willbanks said he'd make sure this never happens again. Per ABC, he considers the incident a "learning experience" and will make sure to keep Gunner on a leash.