A West Virginia woman who, last year, participated in the murder of her boyfriend alongside her biological father (who she then married), has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to that crime.

The sentencing came down last Thursday after a judge doled out a punishment to 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure for her role in the February 2019 murder of John Thomas McGuire. It was reported that McClure and McGuire had been dating in Minnesota prior to the latter's death.

McClure had filed her guilty plea for second-degree murder back in July. A month earlier her father/husband, 55-year-old Larry McClure Sr., had been sentenced to life without mercy for the crime. Larry, who is from Kentucky, had been living in West Virginia since a previous release from prison that was attributed to sex offense charges.

McGuire's dismembered body was found in a shallow grave in Skygusty, West Virginia on September 24, 2019.

Amanda and Larry were estranged, as she was raised by parents who adopted her. The two ended up in an incestuous relationship which culminated in a marriage that took place about a month after they killed McGuire together.

In a hearing that took place last week, McClure said that McGuire was murdered because her dad "didn't want anyone else near me."

McGuire's death took place shortly after he had revealed to Larry that he loved Amanda and subsequently wanted to get married.

It was reported that after that confession was made, Larry paired with Amanda's sister (Anna) and drove to pick up both Amanda and McGuire in Indiana. The group then made their way to Skygusty, where they lived together for a week-and-a-half. On Valentine's Day of 2019 Larry reportedly hit McGuire in the head with a bottle of wine. The victim was then tied up, had liquid methamphetamine injected into him, and was strangled with a garbage bag. In previous testimony, Larry admitted McGuire was tortured for two days prior to his death.

McGuire was buried, but less than a week later he was exhumed for the purpose of being dismembered. He was then buried again.

In addition to the sentences handed down to Amanda and Larry, Anna is also facing first-degree murder charges due to her alleged participation in the extremely macabre chain of events.

She is currently awaiting trial.

People writes that judge Ed Kornish labeled the murder "a heinous crime that lasted for two days" and accused Amanda of trying to pin all the blame on her dad.

"I don't think you're taking full responsibility for killing John — you're blaming it on your father," the judge said. "After killing John, you dug him up later. When you all dug him up his body was dismembered and stakes of some kind were driven through his body … Then you reburied him … there was no reason for this."