There are certain things you can get away with in this country if you aren't a minority, like say, assault a police officer while he's trying to make an arrest.

In June, police were called to the home of New York State Supreme Court Justice Mark J. Grisanti and his wife Maria Grisanti in Buffalo, New York because the couple was reportedly in a dispute with their neighbors over a parked car, per the Washington Post. In body camera footage released on Tuesday, Maria Grisanti can be heard yelling at the neighbors from across the street, which prompts the police to try to defuse the situation.

"Ma’am, if you don’t stop yelling, this is gonna be a problem for you," the Buffalo police officer told Grisanti, to which she responded: "I don't care."

The officer then tries to detain Grisanti by handcuffing her. That's when her shirtless husband shoved the officer. Instead of meeting his force with equal or excessive force, the police officer warned him not to touch a cop.

"You better get off my f*cking wife," Mr. Grisanti responded. "My daughter and my son are both Buffalo police officers... I’ll call them right now." The judge goes on to name drop Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia who is allegedly his cousin—a claim Gramaglia denied—as well as his "friend," Buffalo Mayor Byron M. Brown.

Despite this, both Mark and Maria Grisanti were handcuffed and placed in the back of the police car. Although they weren't formally arrested, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office decided to review the case. After an investigation, the office determined that no charges will be filed against the couple.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office might not want to move forward with the incident, but the Grisanti's could still face consequences for their actions. The neighbor involved in the fight, Gina Mele, said that she was contacted by investigators from the New York State Committee on Judicial Conduct, which has the power to sanction or remove judges.