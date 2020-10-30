Donald Trump Jr., a self-described "outdoorsman" and son of a failed steak salesman, thinks that 1,000 Americans dying represents an example of "almost nothing."

In an interview with (who else?) Fox News, Trump Jr. again echoed his father’s pandemic approach of downplaying the virus while also disrespecting the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have already died due to COVID-19.

"I went through the CDC data, because I kept hearing about new infections, but I was like, 'Why aren't they talking about this?'" Trump Jr. said during the interview, which CBS points out as having occurred on the same day that Johns Hopkins University reported roughly 89,000 new cases and nearly 1,000 deaths in the U.S. "Oh, because the number is almost nothing. Because we've gotten control of this thing, we understand how it works. They have the therapeutics to be able to deal with this."

As the team at Johns Hopkins University already warned earlier this week, deaths—despite what Filet-O-Fish Jr. would have us believe—are not under control. And neither is the daily average for new cases, which was recently confirmed to be on the rise in 47 states.

Fittingly, many were quick to stand up against the latest arguable disinformation attempt while also remembering those who have died under this administration's watch: