The third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin has been dropped.

A Minnesota judge announced the decision on Thursday, according to NBC News. Chauvin, who is one of several officers charged in connection with the murder of George Floyd, will still face the previously reported charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

In response to the news of the more serious second-degree murder charge against Chauvin (as well as charges against other involved officers) being upheld by the judge, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called it an "important step toward justice" for Floyd.

Floyd's killing spurred international police brutality protests earlier this year. Chauvin was seen in widely shared footage holding his knee to Floyd’s neck for approximately eight minutes.

