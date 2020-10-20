Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele has endorsed presidential hopeful Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

Though Steele feels that some of the grievances raised by Trump supporters are legitimate, he objects wholeheartedly to Trump’s handling of the country. Steele believes the president is a uniquely divisive figure that is tearing our nation apart.

"Many of Donald Trump's supporters bring legitimate concerns to the table. During my time leading the GOP, I endeavored to address these and other grievances through the lens of unity and growth. But Trump has energized the party through the exact opposite means -- by focusing on stoking division and eroding our core principles," Steele wrote in a piece that was published by NBC News.

Steele has been vocally anti-Trump for years and he recently joined the Lincoln Project, where he works as a senior advisor. That PAC is made up of former Republican advisers and political actors who are opposing Trump via scathing ads in the run-up to the election and it seems like it’s working.

"Although Vice President Biden and I disagree on some policy points, I believe he will earnestly pursue options that work towards healing the divide exacerbated by Trump and his administration," Steele continued. "My support for Biden is because we share an everlasting loyalty to what is ultimately best for our nation."

Steele isn't the only prominent conservative to throw in behind Biden this week, though. Former Navy Adm. William McRaven wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal endorsing the candidate. The man who oversaw the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden shared that he is pro-life and a big proponent of the Second Amendment while also believing in the cause of Black Lives Matter. He thinks that Biden will be the sort of leader who can bring together the different strains of American politics.

"We need a leader of integrity whose decency and sense of respect reflects the values we expect from our president. We need a president for all Americans, not just half of America," he wrote.