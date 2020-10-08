Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris are squaring off tonight in the first and only vice presidential debate of 2020.

The event is going down at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, more than a week after the widely panned debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Since then, the coronavirus has left the White House in disarray, as many officials and leaders—including Trump—have contracted the potentially fatal disease.

Although Pence has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19, health experts warn that his results are "meaningless" without increased safety precautions.

"Just because he's had a daily antigen test, intermittent PCR tests, is meaningless if he continues to interact with other people on his team or anybody else in the world — we don't know what their COVID status is," Dr. Neeta Ogden told CBS News on Wednesday. "There are a lot more risk factors here than just Pence has had negative tests."

In an attempt to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19, debate organizers have tightened social distancing restrictions. Pence and Harris will be separated by plexiglass tonight and will be stationed more than 12 feet apart.

You can watch the Pence-Harris debate, moderated by USA Today's Susan Page, on CBS broadcast stations and via YouTube above.