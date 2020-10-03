Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been hit with more sexual assault charges.

According to CNN, prosecutors announced Friday that the disgraced movie mogul is now facing three more felony counts of forcible rape and three felony counts of forcible oral copulation. The charges stem from allegations by two different women. One of the accusers says she was raped by Weinstein at a Beverly Hills hotel between September 2004 and September 2005. The other alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted her two separate times at a Beverly Hills hotel between November 2009 and November 2010.

"I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward," L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. "The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case."

Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence in New York for sexual assault, has denied all allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. CNN reports Weinstein could serve up to 140 years behind bars if convicted on the California charges. He's now facing a total of 11 sexual assault counts in L.A. County.

"Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual," his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told CNN. "That hasn't changed."

An extradition hearing is reportedly scheduled for Dec. 11.