In a newly unsealed deposition transcription, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, denied any knowledge of his abuse.

The 2016 deposition, which her lawyers have fought for years to keep sealed, is connected to a 2015 defamation case from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein had sexually abused her while she was underage and that Maxwell assisted him in the abuse. The civil case was settled in 2017, and Maxwell has argued that the sworn testimony should be kept under wraps ever since. However, a federal appeals court upheld the decision that the 58-year-old's deposition should be made available to the public.

"(T)he District Court correctly held that the deposition materials are judicial documents to which the presumption of public access attaches and did not abuse its discretion in rejecting Maxwell's meritless arguments that her interests superseded the presumption of access," wrote the appellate court panel after the announcement Maxwell had lost her legal battle to keep the document, which is over 400 pages long, sealed.

In the transcripts, which were detailed by CNN, Maxwell denies helping Epstein find his victims. "I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever," she claimed at the time. "All the time that I have been in the house I have never seen, heard, nor witnessed, nor have reported to me that any activities took place, that people were in distress, either reported to me by the staff or anyone else." In the lawsuit, Giuffre alleged that Maxwell recruited her as a masseuse when she was underage, and that Epstein kept her as a "sex slave."

Maxwell called Giuffre "an absolute total liar" in the deposition, once again claiming that she at no point "participated in anything with Virginia and Jeffrey." Asked if she trained other underage girls to perform sexual massages, she replied, "It's absurd and her entire story is one giant tissue of lies."

Epstein died from an apparent suicide in his prison cell on Aug. 10 last year while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking anc conspiracy charges. Maxwell, meanwhile, was arrested on July 2 this year and charged with six felony counts, including transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity and conspiring to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

She pleaded not guilty later that same month, and is currently behind bars with her trial scheduled to begin on July 12, 2021.