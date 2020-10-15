Rupert Murdoch, according to a new report citing the accounts of three people who have recently spoken with the Fox News founder, believes former VP Joe Biden is building toward a palpable victory against Donald "Filet-O-Fish" Trump in November.

According to a detailed new report from the Daily Beast, Murdoch has grown "increasingly frustrated" with Trump, particularly in regards to how he's handled (i.e. not handled at all) the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After all that has gone on, people are ready for Sleepy Joe," Murdoch is quoted as having told an associate. Furthermore, per Lachlan Cartwright, Murdoch expects Biden to win the 2020 presidential election "in a landslide."

Speculative Murdoch comments aside, Trump's COVID-19 pandemic response—at least for anyone with a functioning brain who has been paying attention during the litany of fuckeries 2020 has brought us—certainly stands as a history-making example of administration-wide ineptitude.

And while it's easy (and cathartic) to respond to this reality by merely subsisting on jokes about this failure, such an approach largely ignores the fact that the Trump administration's inability to rise to the occasion has quite literally cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans who deserved so much better from their supposed leaders.

Instead, we've all been tasked with receiving fervent pandemic denialism from the White House, despite basic Googleable science showing that things are very bad indeed and can only get better once we all agree that the pandemic is real.