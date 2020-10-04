Donald Trump, who has been hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for COVID-19, decided it would be a good idea to go out on Sunday afternoon for a short car ride to greet his supporters. 

Video shows a masked Trump inside an SUV waving and giving a thumbs up to people who gathered close to the hospital.

The decision to go on a car ride and possibly risk infecting the Secret Service agents who had to accompany Trump was swiftly criticized by many. Dr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, took to Twitter to call out Trump for endangering the lives of Secret Service agents so that the reality television star could do a photo-op. "The irresponsibility is astounding," Dr. Phillips wrote. "My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play."

In addition to Trump testing positive for the coronavirus, multiple people from his circle have also contracted the disease. White house aide Hope Hicks, former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Melania Trump, and others who have had close contact with Trump have also tested positive.

Prior to going for the car ride, Trump posted a short video to Twitter in which he said he's "learned a lot about COVID" and that it's been "interesting" since testing positive for the disease that has claimed the lives of over 200,000 Americans. 

"So, uh, it's been a very interesting journey," Trump said. "I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school, this isn't the let's read the book school... and I get it and I understand it and it's a very interesting thing and I'm going to be letting you know about it. In the meantime, we love the USA and we love what's happening."

You can read some reactions to Trump's COVID-19 car ride below.

