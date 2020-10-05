Donald Trump did not disclose that he tested positive for COVID-19 until after a second test was taken to confirm the results of the first, The Wall Street Journal reports

Sources told the publication that Trump knew that he was infected with the disease that has killed over 200,000 Americans after taking a rapid test when he called in to Fox News on Thursday night. During his Fox News chat, Trump talked about White House aide Hope Hicks testing positive and said that he would get the results from his COVID-19 test soon. The reality television star traveled with Hicks on Air Force one earlier in the week to Tuesday's debate and to a rally on Wednesday. According to the WSJ, Trump followed White House protocols, which stated that a more thorough second test that takes "a specimen from deeper in the nasal passage" is undergone once the first rapid test brings back a positive result. 

Trump would later take to Twitter to announce that he and Melania had tested positive for the disease early on Friday. 

Trump is also reported as telling an advisor not to "tell anyone" about the results of their positive tests.

Since news that Hicks tested positive was first reported, multiple people in Trump's orbit have also contracted the coronavirus. Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, as well as others, have all tested positive.

On Sunday afternoon, Trump, who's being cared for at Walter Reed, left the hospital to take a car ride to greet supporters that gathered outside. The move drew widespread criticism as Trump forced Secret Service agents to come into close contact with him in a small and enclosed space for the photo-op. 

Since announcing that he has COVID-19, it has been reported that Trump experienced a fever and was given supplemental oxygen. He has also been administered dexamethasone and remdesivir. Reports on Trump's condition have been conflicting with officials and doctors offering differing messages.

