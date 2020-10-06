Donald Trump irresponsibly removed his mask and tucked it into his jacket pocket in front of the White House to pose for photographers upon his return from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following a three-day stay.

Judging from his labored breathing, Trump is still dealing with symptoms related to COVID-19.

Here’s a longer video. Look at him, he can’t breathe. pic.twitter.com/nrkrQnWMri — BandwagonBlame (@ThatBlameGuy) October 5, 2020

Shortly after the photo-op, Trump posted two videos to his Twitter account. In one of them, he addressed the nation and continued to downplay COVID-19, which has so far killed 210,000 Americans. "I learned so much about coronavirus and one thing that's for certain... don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it," he said in the clip. Trump, who is certainly not immune to the disease or asymptotic, continued, "Maybe I'm immune, I don’t know." It was previously reported that Trump, who has been administered both dexamethasone and remdesivir, suffered from a fever and received additional oxygen.

According to AP reporter Jonathan Lemire, Trump didn’t put his mask back on when he stepped inside the White House. It didn’t take Trump’s reckless attitude Monday night to make those closest to him feel a little troubled. Vanity Fair reports Donald Trump Jr. is concerned about his father’s erratic behavior over the last 24 hours.

Don Jr. was reportedly “deeply upset” over Trump’s decision to risk his Secret Service detail contracting COVID-19 just so he can wave at his supporters outside of the hospital. “Don Jr. thinks Trump is acting crazy,” a source told the publication.

Don Jr. only grew more worried after witnessing Trump’s bizarre tweetstorm early Monday morning.

This time, however, Trump’s other children reportedly became just as bothered as their oldest brother. "They’re all worried," the source said. "They’ve tried to get him to stop tweeting." Don Jr. has reportedly been trying to stage an intervention with the help of Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner.

According to the source, "Don said, 'I'm not going to be the only one to tell him he’s acting crazy.'"