Texas Tech is looking into a viral video of a woman saying she was infected with the coronavirus attending a house party full of university students.

The video was originally posted on Snapchat then uploaded to Twitter on Saturday. In the clip, the unnamed woman is heard yelling that she does "have COVID" and that "the whole fucking world has COVID." She then turns the camera to show that she's at a day-party full of people "having a good time."

After being notified of the video, the Texas Tech University Dean of Students Office said that it would be investigating the incident.

"We have received a report and are aware of a video related to COVID," the office tweeted. "The matter is being addressed by the Office of the Dean of Students and Student Conduct."

According to the school's website, close to 600 students have been infected with the virus. Per a letter written by university president Lawrence Schovanec, most of these infections were contact-traced to social events that were held off campus, claiming that the "vast majority" of students are following social distancing guidelines.