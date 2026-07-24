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3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise
Life

3 Dead After Suspected Hantavirus Outbreak on MV Hondius Cruise

Anchored off Cape Verde, the MV Hondius remains under restrictions as health officials investigate a suspected hantavirus outbreak on board.

Bernadette Giacomazzo83 days ago
There's a Flesh-Eating Bacteria on Long Island—and It Can Kill You in 48 Hours
Life

Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found in Long Island Waters

From raw oysters to tiny cuts, Long Island’s warming waters are raising concerns about a rare infection that doctors say can turn deadly fast.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
Nipah Virus: Bat-Borne Deadly Infection Appears in India, with a Potential for Outbreak
Life

Bat-Borne Nipah Virus Cases Detected in India, Raising Outbreak Concerns

Indian health authorities are investigating confirmed Nipah virus cases and expanding surveillance as they assess the potential for wider spread.

Bernadette Giacomazzo181 days ago
Everything We Know About Candida Auris—A Deadly, Drug-Resistant Fungus Threatening The World
Life

Everything We Know About Candida Auris — The Drug-Resistant Fungus Spreading Worldwide

Since its discovery in 2009, Candida auris has emerged as a serious global health concern due to its drug resistance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo206 days ago
Colorized microscopic image of Yersinia pestis bacteria, showing four oval-shaped organisms with vibrant blue, pink, and orange hues on a dark background.
Life

California Resident Tests Positive for Plague

It's believed the person was bitten by a flea in South Lake Tahoe.

Brad Appleton339 days ago
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picture of wild pig in forest
Life

Canadian 'Super Pig' Threatening Northern U.S. Vegetation and Animals

A new type of "super pig," a cross-breed between domestic pigs and wild boars has been threatening flora and fauna in northern states after emerging from Canada

Louis Pavlakos1250 days ago
Joe Biden speaks as he meets with members of his administration.
Life

Biden Administration Announces COVID-19 Emergency Declarations Will End in May

The Biden administration informed Congress of its intention to bring the COVID-19 national and public health emergencies to an end this May.

Jose Martinez1272 days ago
A photo of a dog getting veterinary care from a professional.
Life

Dozens of Dogs Dead From Unidentified Illness in Michigan

Officials are working to identify a mystery parvovirus-like illness spreading across Michigan that has already killed dozens of dogs in the state.

Joe Price1432 days ago
A view of the sign of Center for Disease Control headquarters is seen in Atlanta, Georgia
Life

CDC Updates Monkeypox Guidance After First Suspected Case of Human-to-Dog Transmission

On Monday, the CDC announced that its monkeypox guidance has been updated after the first suspected case of human-to-dog transmission of the virus was reported.

Joe Price1440 days ago
An illustration of a virus from Kateryna Kona and the Science Photo Library
Life

Scientists Identify New Langya Virus in China That Has Infected 35 People

A team of international scientists identified a new virus called the Langya virus, which has already been detected in 35 individuals in China.

Joe Price1445 days ago
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As Monkeypox Spreads, U.S. Plans to Declare a Health Emergency
Life

U.S. Declares Monkeypox Outbreak a Public Health Emergency

Biden's Health and Human Services Secretary made the declaration Thursday, more than a week after WHO declared monkeypox a global emergency.

Joshua Espinoza1451 days ago
People hold signs during monkeypox rally in San Francisco.
Life

California and Illinois Declares State of Emergency Amid Monkeypox Outbreak

California becomes the latest state to declare a state of emergency, joining New York and Illinois, in an effort to combat the rising cases of monkeypox.

Jose Martinez1453 days ago
A medical professional prepares a dose of the monkeypox vaccine on July 23, 2022 in London, England
Life

World Health Organization Declares Monkeypox Outbreak a Global Emergency

The World Health Organization on Saturday declared the growing monkeypox outbreak to be "a public health emergency of international concern."

Brad Callas1463 days ago
Monkeypox testing site in Spain
Life

Monkeypox Cases Could Spike Following Pride Month

Health experts are worried that monkeypox cases could spike following Pride month because a majority of confirmed cases have been among gay and bisexual men.

tara mahadevan1491 days ago
Justin Bieber shares message about his health
Music

Justin Bieber Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Which Causes Facial Paralysis (UPDATE)

The 28-year-old artist shared the news on social media Friday, after he was forced to cancel a number of tour dates: "My body is telling me I got to slow down."

Joshua Espinoza1506 days ago
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Monkeypox photo illustration from Getty
Life

Experts Suggest Monkeypox May Have Been Circulating for Years

Scientists and experts are trying to figure out why the virus has suddenly been seen in widespread areas over the past month with hundreds of reported cases. 

Brenton Blanchet1512 days ago
man dies pig heart transplant
Life

Researchers Found Animal Virus in Pig Heart Transplanted Into Man Who Later Died

Researchers confirmed the virus was harbored in the genetically modified organ; however, it remains unclear if the virus caused the patient's death.

Joshua Espinoza1541 days ago

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