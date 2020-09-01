The famed Chicken Sandwich War of 2019 might see a comeback this year, as Shake Shack gears up to re-release its Hot Chick’n sandwich.

The beloved burger chain will be selling the spicy version of its classic Chick’n Shack Sandwich starting Tuesday and for a limited time only, USA Today reports. The popular Hot Chick’n sandwich features a buttermilk fried piece of chicken breast with a guajillo and cayenne pepper blend, a Shack-made cherry-pepper slaw and pickles, and is served on a potato bun.

The restaurant will also be introducing a few other limited menu items: Hot Chick’n Bites, Hot Spicy Fries, and Hot Spicy Cheese Fries, all three of which are also made with the same guajillo chile and cayenne pepper dusting.

“When launching a new menu item, our focus has always been to do so in an elevated way, inspired by our deep culinary roots and with a focus on premium ingredients. Our Hot Chick’n is no different,” Mark Rosati, culinary director at Shake Shack, told the outlet.

Customers can order any of the Hot Chick’n items in two spice levels—hot and extra hot—and if you order through the Shack App or online, you unlock a third spice level, fire. Shack Shake first rolled out the spicy sandwich in 2017, and it later made a comeback in 2018.

The chain also uses the same Hot Chick’n spice blend in its own ranch dressing recipe.