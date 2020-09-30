Georgia investigators confirmed this week that a severe lice infestation may have indirectly caused a child's death.

According to WSB-TV, the information was presented during a preliminary hearing for Mary Katherine Horton, 37, and Joey Yozviak, 38—a couple that has been charged in the death of their 12-year-old daughter Kaitlyn Yozviak. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Ryan Hilton gave testimony Monday, stating that at the time of the child's death, she had one of the worst lice infestation his office had ever seen. He also pointed to medical records that led him to believe the infestation had lasted on and off for at least three years. The repeated bites from the lice is believed to have lowered Kaitlyn's iron levels, which led to her anemia and may have ultimately caused her to go into cardiac arrest.

After reviewing the evidence, Wilkinson County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell ruled that second-degree murder charges against Horton and Yozviak could go forward. The case, which also includes second-degree child cruelty charges, will be presented to a grand jury.

Horton called 911 on Aug. 26 after finding Kaitlyn unresponsive. When authorities arrived at the home, they discovered the inside was so filthy that vermin was seen "covering the mattress, stuffed animals and other furniture in Kaitlyn's room." Horton reportedly told officers at the time that her daughter had not bathed within the past 10 days. Kaitlyn was immediately transported to a Baldwin County, where she was pronounced dead.

Horton and Yozviak were charged just days later.

According to Oxygen, the family has been investigated by the Department of Family and Children Services over the years. Horton's mother, Anna Horton, claims she has been raising Horton's two sons after she lost custody.

"Had the system done their job and rescued Kaitlyn, I would [have] raised her, too," Anna Horton said.