Democratic nominee Joe Biden let it be known that he's in full support of a safe coronavirus vaccine.

While talking to the media on Monday, Biden made it clear that he's not against vaccinations. In fact, he would take a COVID-19 vaccine "tomorrow" if he could.

This comes in response to President Trump claiming that Biden and his running-mate Kamala Harris are spewing anti-vax rhetoric and the pair should apologize for doing so. Yet Biden told the media that he's not against a Trump administration vaccine, he just thinks there should be unbiased research on the medicine before it is given to the public.

"One of the problems is the way he is playing with politics. He's said so many things that aren't true," Biden continued. "I would want to see what the scientists said. I want full transparency on the vaccine."

Biden's comments seem to echo the sentiment across the country. According to a poll conducted by CBS News, only 21 percent of the nation's voters are willing to take a free coronavirus vaccine. This is down from 32 percent of people who agreed to take the hypothetical shot if it was provided to them at no cost.

But, the majority of this opposition isn't from anti-vaxxers. Instead, it shows the country's growing lack of trust with the way the government is handling this virus. The study shows that people are willing to get the vaccine but they want to wait and see what happens to other people before doing so. Two-thirds of voters also think that if a vaccine was announced this year that it would've been rushed to push a political agenda.

Biden understands this and believes that Trump insinuating that he and Harris are anti-vaxxers undermines the concerns of voters.

"I'm worried if we did have a really good vaccine people would be reluctant to take it. So, he is undermining public confidence," Biden explained. "But pray God we have it. If I could get a vaccine tomorrow, I'd do it. If it cost me the election I would do it. We need a vaccine and we need it now. We have to listen to the scientists."