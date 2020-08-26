A Black father was interrogated by police this month because they believed he had "too many" credit cards.

According to Daily Mail, the incident took place Aug. 12 at a gas station in the Fort Worth suburb of Burleson, Texas. The man, 39-year-old Brian Friar, told the outlet he was withdrawing money from an ATM when three officers approached him and demanded to see his identification. Friar began filming the incident with his phone.

"Prove to me the rest of those cards are yours," an officer is heard saying. "You have 10 in there."

Friar begins pulling out cards from his wallet and says each of them has his name. He then explains he is in hurry because his wife's car broke down. The officers then told Frair they approached him because someone claimed he was acting suspicious. They then asked them man where his wife's car had broken; Frair explained he wasn't exactly sure because he wasn't from the area.

"How did you end up in Burleson?" the officer asked.

Frair said he was getting a tattoo nearby, but needed to first help his wife.

"I hadn't done anything wrong. They ran my name as though I was a criminal.It was very racist to just come to me and ask me whose credit cards I had," Frair told the Daily Mail, before explaining why he began filming. "... I didn't know what else to do. I was protecting myself ... This stuff is scary. I was scared."

After proving each of the cards were, in fact, his, Frair was reportedly able to leave the gas station with his credit cards and cash in hand.

"Our three officers had stopped in the QT to take a break and I am told were approached by a male (witness) who told them the gentleman was at an ATM machine attempting to get money while using multiple cards and that the transaction kept being denied," Burleson Police Chief Billy J. Cordell told the Daily Mail. "He said the man was acting suspicious. The officers approached the man, activated their body worn cameras and explained why they were contacting him. Officers observed multiple receipts and cards as described by the witness. Officers asked him if he minded sharing identification to match the name on the cards and he eventually provided identification and cards."

You can watch video of the incident below.