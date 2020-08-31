Two little girls were almost taken from their mother after Taco Bell employees discovered that they were temporarily using the restaurant’s Wi-Fi for school.

A photo of the two girls outside of the Taco Bell in Salinas, California went viral, which shows them sitting on the ground with their homework and laptops as two employees talk to them. While many online were appalled at the kids’ lack of resources—with some elected officials pointing to the digital inaccessibility in certain marginalized communities—others were concerned that the children were being neglected.

Salinas City Elementary School District then came forward and said that the kids are students in the district, which is working to amend the situation and supply internet hotspots.

However, the alleged neglect led to a welfare check. Child Protective Services officials investigated to see if there was any child neglect or abuse happening, found nothing, and left. But the family was still in trouble: they were about to become homeless because they couldn’t pay rent. That's when local community members stepped up to help the family and pulled resources together so that they could stay in a hotel for the meantime. The concerned citizens also launched a GoFundMe for the family.