As Donald Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention to chants of "four more years," he suggested they ask for a little more.

Trump appeared at the RNC on Monday to accept his formal nomination to be the Republican nominee in the 2020 election, and he replied to the chants by telling supporters, "Now, if you really want to drive them crazy, say 12 more years."

He made the comments as part of a speech that saw him criticize Joe Biden, and accuse the Democrats of attempting to steal the election by making it easier to vote by mail. "This is the greatest scam in the history of politics, I think," said Trump. "We voted during World War I. We voted at the voting booth during World War II. The pandemic, we are doing very well and people know how to handle it, look at the crowds. They are doing very well. It's very safe."

Trump also shared his second-term agenda. Under the banner of "Fighting for You!," the Trump campaign says the policies reflect Trump’s "boundless optimism and certainty in America's greatness." The policies also reflect the "America First" message that had defined Trump's previous campaign and his presidency to date.

JOBS

Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months

Create 1 Million New Small Businesses

Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America

Enact Fair Trade Deals that Protect American Jobs

"Made in America" Tax Credits

Expand Opportunity Zones

Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence

ERADICATE COVID-19

Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020

Return to Normal in 2021

Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The United States

Refill Stockpiles and Prepare for Future Pandemics

END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA

Bring Back 1 Million Manufacturing Jobs from China

Tax Credits for Companies that Bring Back Jobs from China

Allow 100% Expensing Deductions for Essential Industries like Pharmaceuticals and Robotics who Bring Back their Manufacturing to the United States

No Federal Contracts for Companies who Outsource to China

Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World

HEALTHCARE

Cut Prescription Drug Prices

Put Patients and Doctors Back in Charge of our Healthcare System

Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums

End Surprise Billing

Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions

Protect Social Security and Medicare

Protect Our Veterans and Provide World-Class Healthcare and Services

This isn't the first time Trump has publicly mused the importance of the 22nd Amendment, which prohibits U.S. Presidents from serving more than two terms in office. Earlier this year he shared a video on Twitter that showed him winning a whole slew of elections past 2020.

