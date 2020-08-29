In the wake of actor Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing after succumbing to a 4 year battle with colon cancer on Friday evening, his final tweet sent by his estate delivering the news is now the most-liked tweet in the social media services history.

Garnering over 5 million likes and 2 million retweets in 20 hours thus far, it feels almost fitting that a person who had such a prolific career was shown the respect he was due in what will likely be the last message to ever be sent from his account. Twitter's official page also acknowledged this accomplishment, quote-tweeting: "Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King."

Since the news broke of Boseman passing, waves of tributes have flooded social media with millions of people sharing how much Boseman and the work that he did meant to them. Out of all of these tributes, former President Barack Obama—who previously had the most liked tweet on the platform—also shared his condolences.

As the world still reels from this news, check out all that Chadwick was able to do in life, both on and off the screen, down below. Chadwick Forever.