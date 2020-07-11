A top writer for Fox News' host Tucker Carlson resigned from the network after he was exposed for posting bigoted comments online.

According to CNN Business, writer Blake Neff had spent years secretly writing racist, sexist, and homophobic remarks on AutoAdmit, an unmoderated online forum widely refer to as the "4Chan for law students and lawyers." The outlet reports Neff was posting on the forum as recently as this week under the pseudonym CharlesXII. One of his latest comments was posted on a thread dating back to 2018 with the subject line: "Would u let a JET BLACK congo n***** do lasik eye surgery on u for 50 percent off?"

Neff reportedly responded, "I wouldn't get LASIK from an Asian for free, so no."

CNN also pointed to a June 5 post by CharlesXII, who wrote, "Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down." Later that day, CharlesXII allegedly left a comment about George Floyd and Michael Brown, two unarmed Black men who were killed by police.

"Didn't Michael Brown rob a store and attack a police officer?" the user wrote. "And wasn't [George Floyd] a piece of shit with a long criminal record? Jfc libs."

In a June 24 post, he allegedly commented, "Honestly given how tired Black people always claim to be, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep." Several days later, he shared he weighed on the renewed controversy surrounding the Redskins' team name, writing the only people who care are "white libs and their university-'educated' pets."

Neff was also accused of maintaining a years-long thread in which he degraded a woman and "invited other users to mock her and invade her privacy."

On Saturday, Fox News released a company memo condemning Neff's actions and confirming his resignation.

"Neff's abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace wrote. "Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force."

Neff began writing for Tucker Carlson Tonight in 2017, and had previously reported for The Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet founded by Carlson.

Neff has yet to make a public statement about his resignation. Fox News officials told CNN that Carlson is expected to address the issue during Monday's broadcast.