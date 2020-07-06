Harvard University’s plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year is drawing huge backlash online.

The plan released on Monday announced Harvard’s decision that “all course instruction for the 2020-21 academic year will be delivered online,” in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students will learn remotely, whether or not they live on campus,” the school’s website reads.

Despite this change, Harvard is maintaining its nearly $49,653 annual tuition.

Forty percent of students and faculty, mostly undergraduate seniors and those with difficulty remote learning, will be returning to campus for the fall, even though classes will only be offered online. “The College will address gaps in students’ home learning environments and identify those who need to return to campus to continue to progress academically,” the Harvard Gazette reports.

The university is drawing heavy criticism:

Some are suggesting Harvard students opt-out entirely.

Aside from the online courses, Harvard also announced its plan to test those on campus frequently and reduce the number of guests allowed in on-campus housing.