Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced he's donating $3 million to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

"More #startsmall grants," Dorsey wrote in his tweet announcing the donation. "$3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders."

Dorsey's donation comes on the heels of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests that have been taking place across the nation in response to police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

Just a few days ago, The Weeknd announced that he donated $500,000 to organizations fighting for racial equality. One of the organizations the After Hours artist donated to was also Know Your Rights, to which he gave $200,000. He also gave $200,0000 to Black Lives Matter Global Network and $100,000 to National Bail Out. "keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," the Canadian artist wrote in his post, referencing the protests. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount. #blacklivesmatter."

Dorsey has been in headlines in recent days for Twitter's decision to add a warning label to a tweet sent out by Donald Trump that promoted violence against Black Lives Matter protesters, who he referred to as "thugs."

In addition to his $3 million donation to Know Your Rights, Dorsey gave money to the JW-Family Foundation, St. Francis Community Services, DIGDEEP, Edgewood Center, SisterHearts Boutique & Thrift Store, Project NIA, and World Central Kitchen. Dorsey has so far given a total of $88.5 million. The donations are all a part of Dorsey's $1 billion for his Start Small business grants that was announced back in April.

