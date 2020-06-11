Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has urged Trump to return to his bunker baby duties following his threats to the city over ongoing protests.

Late Wednesday, Trump shared his wholly unneeded thoughts on Seattle and Washington at large, mentioning both Governor Jay Inslee and Mayor Durkan while misspelling the word "stopping" and spouting some nonsense about anarchy.

"Take back your city NOW," Trump tweeted. "If you don't do it, I will."

In response, Mayor Durkan told Trump to—in the interest of the general public's safety, of course—return to his bunker. She also expressed support for the protesters by hashtagging the tweet in question with Black Lives Matter. Gov. Inslee also responded, notably mocking Trump's apparent inability to spell "stopping."

Trump has routinely made inflammatory comments regarding the nationwide protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. His comments aimed at Seattle and the state of Washington on Wednesday follow his usual approach, i.e. openly lusting after severe militarization while displaying a palpable lack of understanding regarding literally anything.

For info on how to get help sustain the global movement for social justice, consult this.