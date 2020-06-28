Fireworks have sparked a wildfire in Utah, setting at least 1,000 acres ablaze early Sunday morning, Huffington Post reports.

The fireworks ignited what has now been called the Traverse fire in the Traverse Mountains near Lehi, Utah, a city almost 30 miles south of Salt Lake City. No structures have been in danger and there have been no reported injuries, with authorities evacuating the surrounding areas.

Fireworks are banned in Utah, with the state fire marshal only permitting their use on particular days around Independent Day and Pioneer Day in July, and New Year’s Day in December and January. The person who is thought to have started the fire is complying with the authorities, Utah Fire Info shared on Twitter.

Two wildfires in southern Utah—the Antelope Fire and Rock Path Fire—have recently burned over 31 square miles altogether, with both ignited from lightning on Friday.