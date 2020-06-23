On Monday night, protesters gathered in Washington, D.C.'s Lafayette Square and attempted to remove a statue of the slaveholder Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the U.S., but were unsuccessful. They used rope, which they tied to the statue, to try and pull it down. The bronze statue of Jackson was made by sculptor Clark Mills and is located near the White House. It was erected in 1852. 

Police used pepper spray on protesters and made multiple arrests. Cops are also reported to have attacked protesters with batons and rubber bullets.

Donald Trump commented on the incident and called it "disgraceful vandalism." He also threatened protesters with "10 years in prison."

As news of protesters attempting to remove the Jackson statue began to circulate, people took to social media to remind people that Jackson was a white supremacist who committed numerous crimes against indigenous people and held dozens of Black people as slaves.

