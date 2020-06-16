The NYPD Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information is alleging that three officers were "intentionally poisoned by one or more workers" with an "unknown substance" at a Shake Shake in downtown Manhattan, Business Insider reports.

No one was seriously injured. 

The NYPD claims the "unknown substance" was slipped into milkshakes that the officers ordered from the Shake Shake. The three cops are all reportedly in stable condition after being hospitalized. Shake Shack responded to the NYPD's allegations on Twitter, writing that they are "horrified" and "are working with the police in their investigation."

Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, posted a statement to Twitter, hypothesizing that the milkshakes contained bleach and claiming that cops are "under attack." 

"All PBA members are advised to carefully inspect any prepared food items they purchase while on duty for possible contamination," Lynch wrote. "When New York City police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level."

According to WLNY, employees at the Shake Shack have been questioned but no arrests have been made. A sample from the supposedly tainted milkshakes have also been sent to a lab for testing. 

Last week, an angry Michael O'Meara, the head of the New York State's Police Benevolent Association, said that officers are being vilified. He also denied the concerns of Black parents who are fearful that their children will be brutalized or killed by cops, saying "it does not happen." 

"We all read in the paper all week that in the Black community, mothers are worried about their children getting home from school without being killed by a cop," O'Meara said. "What world are we living in? That doesn’t happen. It does not happen! Everybody’s trying to shame us. Legislators. The press. Everybody’s trying to shame us into being embarrassed of our profession." 

O'Meara's comments didn't go over too well, with many people on social media blasting him. 

Related Stories

Feature
Defund the Police: What It Means and Why It’s Important
Man Says NYPD Shut Down Birthday Party on Private Property, Claims Officer Called Him N-Word During Arrest
Footage Appears to Show NYPD Officer Planting Marijuana Inside Car for Allegedly the Second Time
NYPD Cops Were Told to 'Go After' Black and Latino Citizens for Minor Subway Offenses
Indianapolis Cop Apologizes After Falsely Accusing McDonald's Employees of Biting Into His Food
Police Officer Resigns After Falsely Claiming a McDonald's Employee Wrote 'F**king Pig' on His Cup

Also Watch

News