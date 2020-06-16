The NYPD Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information is alleging that three officers were "intentionally poisoned by one or more workers" with an "unknown substance" at a Shake Shake in downtown Manhattan, Business Insider reports.

No one was seriously injured.

🚨URGENT SAFETY MESSAGE🚨

Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed. Please see the safety alert⤵️ https://t.co/D8Lywivhdu — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 16, 2020

The NYPD claims the "unknown substance" was slipped into milkshakes that the officers ordered from the Shake Shake. The three cops are all reportedly in stable condition after being hospitalized. Shake Shack responded to the NYPD's allegations on Twitter, writing that they are "horrified" and "are working with the police in their investigation."

We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now. — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, posted a statement to Twitter, hypothesizing that the milkshakes contained bleach and claiming that cops are "under attack."

"All PBA members are advised to carefully inspect any prepared food items they purchase while on duty for possible contamination," Lynch wrote. "When New York City police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level."

#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

According to WLNY, employees at the Shake Shack have been questioned but no arrests have been made. A sample from the supposedly tainted milkshakes have also been sent to a lab for testing.

Last week, an angry Michael O'Meara, the head of the New York State's Police Benevolent Association, said that officers are being vilified. He also denied the concerns of Black parents who are fearful that their children will be brutalized or killed by cops, saying "it does not happen."

"We all read in the paper all week that in the Black community, mothers are worried about their children getting home from school without being killed by a cop," O'Meara said. "What world are we living in? That doesn’t happen. It does not happen! Everybody’s trying to shame us. Legislators. The press. Everybody’s trying to shame us into being embarrassed of our profession."

WATCH 🚨 New York police boss Mike O'Meara went off on the media today:



"Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect ... Our legislators abandoned us. The press is vilifying us. It's disgusting." pic.twitter.com/CXOPARKff7 — August Takala (@AugustTakala) June 9, 2020

O'Meara's comments didn't go over too well, with many people on social media blasting him.

The NYPD was quite literally caught on video repeatedly treating protestors like boxing dummies/target practice. If you want respect, you've got a long way to go. Every single officer who participated or stood by and did nothing is a coward. Kindly go fuck yourself, Mike O'Meara. https://t.co/KuJuhAc8Jp — Michael N (@Asham2Mouth) June 9, 2020

NYC Police Benevolent Assn Prez Mike O'Meara raged today, asking media to “Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect.”



Sir, that’s all Black and Brown people are asking for from YOUR officers. 🙄 #BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/14GqIgW8Ie — ✊🏾ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) June 9, 2020

#NewYork police boss Mike O’Meara is out here whining about how NY police are “being vilified” and how they want “respect” now that the WORLD sees how corrupt & useless they are. That agency is tainted with anti-Black racists who’s policy is to racially target & abuse Black ppl pic.twitter.com/IBnSf3Nwy4 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 9, 2020