More than 10,000 people have been arrested amid protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd.

That's the latest count from the Associated Press, who added that Los Angeles currently makes up "more than a quarter" of the arrests that have occurred nationally. As for the nature of the arrests, AP states that many of them are for minor alleged offenses such as failure to disperse and violating curfew.

Donald "Bunker Boy" Trump, meanwhile, has continued his efforts to demonize and halt protesters using his proven affinity for bullshit. Recently, protesters were seen being met with harrowing levels of aggression from cops while Trump posed with a meaningless book for a meaningless photo.

Thankfully, not even James Mattis supports this shit.

"Militarizing our response, as we witnessed in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict—a false conflict—between the military and civilian society," Mattis, who previously served under Trump as secretary of defense, said. "It erodes the moral ground that ensures a trusted bond between men and women in uniform and the society they are sworn to protect, and of which they themselves are a part.

On Wednesday, the murder charge against cop Derek Chauvin was elevated to second-degree. The other three officers—Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

For info on keeping the protests going, click here.