Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara de Blasio, was arrested on Saturday night, NBC News reports.

According to NYPD law enforcement, the NYC mayor’s daughter was arrested in Manhattan for “unlawful assembly.” She has since been released.

Chiara’s arrest was just one of 345 that were made in New York City on Saturday, as protests over racial injustice and the murder of George Floyd continued to rage across the country.

De Blasio came under fire over the weekend, after he attempted to justify video of two NYPD SUVs driving into protesters.

“It is inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers,” he said after the incident went viral. “That’s wrong on its face and that hasn’t happened in the history of protests in this city.”

De Blasio added that it was “clear that a different element has come into play here who are trying to hurt police officers and trying to damage their vehicles.”

On Sunday, the mayor tried his best to walk back his comments, saying that he didn’t like what he saw "one bit," before announcing that there would be an independent review of the situation.

He’s yet to make an official statement with regards to his daughter’s arrest.