An estimated 10,000 people in Michigan have been forced to evacuate due to dam failures.

Late Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the Midland County region following the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams.

"If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe," Gov. Whitmer said. "This is unlike anything we've seen in Midland County. If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now. If you don't, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county. I want to thank the emergency responders, Michigan National Guard members, and the Michigan State Police on the ground helping residents evacuate. Stay safe, and take care of each other."

Wednesday morning, per the Associated Press, the Tittabawassee River rose to 34.4 feet in Midland, which tops a previous record high of 33.9 feet during a 1986 flood. And during a late Tuesday briefing, Gov. Whitmer warned that downtown Midland could eventually be under as much as nine feet of water.

"We are anticipating an historic high water level," Gov. Whitmer said.

Midland is approximately eight miles downriver from the aforementioned Sanford Dam. As has been pointed out amid the surrounding news coverage, both dams were decades old and have been rated as "high hazard" by the National Inventory of Dams.

For detailed evacuation plans and other info on the Michigan floods, please click here.