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Justin Sholly
Life

Volunteer Firefighter Accused of Setting Fires to Put Them Out Himself

Authorities say a volunteer firefighter in eastern Pennsylvania intentionally started multiple fires over two days before joining fellow firefighters at the scenes, leading to his arrest on arson charges.

Mark Elibert42 days ago
TV Personality Carrie Ann Inaba visits Hallmark's 'Home & Family' at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 3, 2019 in Universal City, California.
Pop Culture

‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Suffers Medical Emergency on Flight

'I was dizzy, nauseous, very warm and my arms started feeling numb,' she shared.

Holly Riordan93 days ago
NASA Issues Emergency Evacuation for ISS After Astronaut Left Unable to Speak
Life

NASA Astronaut’s Sudden Speech Loss Triggers Historic ISS Evacuation

Inside the unsolved medical mystery that cut short Crew-11’s mission, sent four astronauts home early, and raised new questions about long-term spaceflight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo113 days ago
NYC - The New York Police Department working crowd control on New Year's Eve near Times Square
Pop Culture

NYPD Details New Year’s Eve Security Plan for Times Square

Officials say the plan includes layered security, secondary screening, and specialized units as large crowds gather for the annual ball drop.

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago
A group of people on stage during a live performance. One person is on the ground while others look on. The lighting is red.
Music

Rapper T-Rex Suffers Medical Episode Mid-Battle in Horrifying Video

The incident took place on stage during an event in New York.

Alex Ocho390 days ago
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Twitch streamer Marlon with a bandage over one eye on the left, and showing a red eye on the right, indoors.
Pop Culture

Streamer Marlon Says He Got Gorilla Glue in Eye, Claims Doctors Aren’t Sure If It’ll 'Get Better'

"It’s been bad, bro," he said in a recent stream explaining the ordeal.

Alex Ocho452 days ago
Vince Staples attends the 2024 Time100 Next at Chelsea Piers
Music

Vince Staples: ‘Neighborhood Burnt Down But We Still Thuggin'

He also suggested that a "white devil" wanted to grab his land after the fires devastated Los Angeles.

Joe Price551 days ago
A group of five men posing on the red carpet at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, dressed in stylish black outfits.
Music

Fuerza Regida Rent Out Hotel to Shelter LA Fire Victims

The band is San Bernardino, which was hit by one of the wildfires.

Mark Elibert553 days ago
Jamie Foxx at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes.
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Says He Had 5 Percent Chance of Surviving Medical Emergency

In 2023, Foxx suffered a medical emergency that almost took his life.

Joe Price558 days ago
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 11: Fatman Scoop is seen during Fridayz Live '23 at RAC Arena on November 11, 2023 in Perth, Australia.
Music

Fatman Scoop Dead at 53 After Onstage Medical Emergency

The hypeman and media personality was performing in Hamden when he fainted onstage.

Jaelani Turner-Williams687 days ago
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T-Boz performing
Music

T-Boz Responds to Negative Comments About Health Scare: “No, I’m Not on Ozempic!”

The TLC singer was hospitalized earlier this week for an abdominal blockage.

tara mahadevan688 days ago
Cargo ship and bridge at a port during dusk
Life

Baltimore Bridge Collapse: At Least 7 People Fall Into Water After Container Ship Collision

At a press conference, a local fire official confirmed that two people had been rescued from the river, including one "in very serious condition."

Trace William Cowen845 days ago
Life

Alaska Airlines Will Ground Boeing 737 Max 9 Fleet for Inspections After Section of Plane Blew Out Mid-Flight

The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing after part of the plane blew out mid-air.

Jaelani Turner-Williams925 days ago
Life

Alaska Airlines Flight Section Blows Out Mid-Air Forcing Emergency Landing

According to passengers, the force of the depressurization inside the plane caused a child’s shirt to rip off.

Andrew W925 days ago
Music

The Weeknd Allocates Another $2 Million From XO Humanitarian Fund to Help Feed Gaza Families (UPDATE)

United Nations World Food Programme previously received $2.5 million towards its efforts in Gaza thanks to the 'Dawn FM' artist.

Joe Price961 days ago
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Life

People Who Wore AirPods During FEMA's National Emergency Alert System Test Share Hilarious Reactions

AirPod users weren't safe from today's FEMA emergency alert test.

Alex Ocho1018 days ago
Life

More Than 100 Survivors Come Forward After Officials Release List of Nearly 400 Missing Following Maui Wildfires

The FBI confirmed on Friday that officials have successfully contacted 100 people who were previously confirmed missing.

Brad Callas1057 days ago
Life

At Least 89 Dead in Maui Wildfires With Toll Expected to Rise, Now Deadliest Wildfire in Over 100 Years (UPDATE)

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier informed press, "We don't know how many people are dead...we just don't know."

Jose Martinez1074 days ago

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