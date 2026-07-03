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Drake Posts Video of Toronto Mansion Flooded With Brown Water: 'This Better Be Espresso Martini'
A severe Toronto storm evidently flooded Drake's home with dirty water.
Mississippi Governor Tells Jackson Residents 'Do Not Drink the Water' in State of Emergency Declaration
"Do not drink the water," Gov. Tate Reeves told citizens of the capital. "In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes."
Historic Kentucky Flooding Leaves at Least 25 Dead
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said about 1,300 people had been rescued by either boat or aircraft. Rescue teams continue to search for other victims.
Record-Breaking Rain Floods South Florida as Tropical Storm Alex Forms
Miami-Dade and Broward residents are cleaning up after over a foot of rain fell in parts of South Florida over the weekend as Tropical Storm Alex formed.
Last Month’s Floods in B.C. Have Caused a Fry Shortage at McDonald's in Japan
McDonald's Japan has announced a fry shortage in the country because of supply chain issues and the damage caused by the B.C. floods, as well as COVID-19.
Shocking Images of Damage Caused by B.C.’s Catastrophic Floods and Mudslides
After eight to 10 weeks of shocking torrential rain, B.C. is experiencing unprecedented amounts of flooding. Here are some of the worst hit areas.
3 Dead, 500 Hospitalized After Floods Caused by Storm in Egypt Carried Scorpions Into People's Homes
At least three people have died and another 500 were hospitalized after a flood caused by a torrential downpour brought deadly scorpions into people's homes.
NYC Mayor Declares State of Emergency After City Hit With Flash Flooding From Hurricane Ida (UPDATE)
Dramatic videos of flooding caused by Ida hitting NY and New Jersey surfaced on Wednesday night. Some of the clips showed flash flooding in subway stations.
Tennessee Flooding Leads to Over 20 Dead and at Least Another 20 Missing
Record-breaking rainfall has caused flooding to sweep through Middle Tennessee and claim the lives of at least 22 people while leaving dozens more missing.
Flash Flood in Central Tennessee Leaves At Least 10 Dead, Over 30 People Missing
In multiple counties in Central Tennessee, a flash flood has killed at least 10 people and left over 30 others missing as roads and highways become impacted.
Severe Flooding in Central China Leaves at Least 12 Dead
Severe flooding in a major city in China has killed 12 people and left many trapped in subway trains and cars as they wait for rescue workers to save them.
Over 120 Dead Following Europe's Worst Flooding in Decades, Photos Show Devastation
As countries across Europe struggle amid extreme downfall, over 120 have been reported dead following floods in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.
'Wobble' in Moon's Orbit May Result in Record Flooding on Earth
Researchers at NASA say the "wobble," which was first reported in the 18th century, will have a much more severe impact due to rising sea levels.
Illinois Teen Survives After He Was Sucked a Half Mile Through Flooded Storm Drain
A 13-year-old boy in Illinois survived being sucked a half-mile through a storm drain after he was knocked into it during a flood this past weekend.
Watch Local News Interview Boosie Badazz About About Louisiana Flooding
Boosie Badazz spoke to a local reporter about the devastating flooding in his home state of Louisiana, which has caused at least four weather-related deaths.
Man Who Lost 'Everything' in Flood Wins $2 Million in Scratch Off
The man purchased a Lucky 7’s lottery ticket at a grocery store before picking up his kids, just a year after he lost “everything" in a flood.
Thousands Forced to Evacuate in Michigan Due to Flooding From Dam Failures
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Midland County, noting that downtown Midland could end up under nine feet of water.
Man Causes $10,000 in Damage After Flooding Motel Room in Viral Video
A video started to go viral showing a Los Angeles area Studio 6 motel that was flooded due to activity in one of the rooms.