Flood

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Latest Stories

Drake at a basketball game in a denim jacket, and a flooded lounge area with a text overlay saying, "This better be Espresso Martini"
Music

Drake Posts Video of Toronto Mansion Flooded With Brown Water: 'This Better Be Espresso Martini'

A severe Toronto storm evidently flooded Drake's home with dirty water.

Jaelani Turner-Williams732 days ago
Jackson Mississippi skyline for news story
Life

Mississippi Governor Tells Jackson Residents 'Do Not Drink the Water' in State of Emergency Declaration

"Do not drink the water," Gov. Tate Reeves told citizens of the capital. "In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes."

Zach Dionne1419 days ago
ehicles are seen in floodwaters downtown on July 28, 2022 in Jackson, Kentucky.
Life

Historic Kentucky Flooding Leaves at Least 25 Dead

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said about 1,300 people had been rescued by either boat or aircraft. Rescue teams continue to search for other victims.

Joshua Espinoza1449 days ago
Drivers in Miami faced slashing rains and flooded streets as a rapidly growing weather system moved into the South Florida region
Life

Record-Breaking Rain Floods South Florida as Tropical Storm Alex Forms

Miami-Dade and Broward residents are cleaning up after over a foot of rain fell in parts of South Florida over the weekend as Tropical Storm Alex formed.

Brad Callas1505 days ago
An employee fills carton with McDonald's French fries.
Life

Last Month’s Floods in B.C. Have Caused a Fry Shortage at McDonald's in Japan

McDonald's Japan has announced a fry shortage in the country because of supply chain issues and the damage caused by the B.C. floods, as well as COVID-19.

Coleman Molnar1668 days ago
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Aeriel viiew of flooded farms in Surrey, British Columbia, Nov 2021.
Life

Shocking Images of Damage Caused by B.C.’s Catastrophic Floods and Mudslides

After eight to 10 weeks of shocking torrential rain, B.C. is experiencing unprecedented amounts of flooding. Here are some of the worst hit areas.

Coleman Molnar1705 days ago
Fattail scorpion or fat tailed scorpion.
Life

3 Dead, 500 Hospitalized After Floods Caused by Storm in Egypt Carried Scorpions Into People's Homes

At least three people have died and another 500 were hospitalized after a flood caused by a torrential downpour brought deadly scorpions into people's homes.

Jose Martinez1706 days ago
nyc-flooding-ida
Life

NYC Mayor Declares State of Emergency After City Hit With Flash Flooding From Hurricane Ida (UPDATE)

Dramatic videos of flooding caused by Ida hitting NY and New Jersey surfaced on Wednesday night. Some of the clips showed flash flooding in subway stations.

Abel Shifferaw1781 days ago
Flood damaged areas are shown from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flown by the Tennessee National Guard.
Life

Tennessee Flooding Leads to Over 20 Dead and at Least Another 20 Missing

Record-breaking rainfall has caused flooding to sweep through Middle Tennessee and claim the lives of at least 22 people while leaving dozens more missing.

Jose Martinez1791 days ago
tn-flood
Life

Flash Flood in Central Tennessee Leaves At Least 10 Dead, Over 30 People Missing

In multiple counties in Central Tennessee, a flash flood has killed at least 10 people and left over 30 others missing as roads and highways become impacted.

tara mahadevan1792 days ago
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central-china-flooding
Life

Severe Flooding in Central China Leaves at Least 12 Dead

Severe flooding in a major city in China has killed 12 people and left many trapped in subway trains and cars as they wait for rescue workers to save them.

Jordan Rose1824 days ago
germany-flooding
Life

Over 120 Dead Following Europe's Worst Flooding in Decades, Photos Show Devastation

As countries across Europe struggle amid extreme downfall, over 120 have been reported dead following floods in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Joe Price1828 days ago
Moon
Life

'Wobble' in Moon's Orbit May Result in Record Flooding on Earth

Researchers at NASA say the "wobble," which was first reported in the 18th century, will have a much more severe impact due to rising sea levels.

Joshua Espinoza1831 days ago
Culvert overflow after a torrential rain storm.
Life

Illinois Teen Survives After He Was Sucked a Half Mile Through Flooded Storm Drain

A 13-year-old boy in Illinois survived being sucked a half-mile through a storm drain after he was knocked into it during a flood this past weekend.

Gavin Evans1832 days ago
boosie-badazz
Music

Watch Local News Interview Boosie Badazz About About Louisiana Flooding

Boosie Badazz spoke to a local reporter about the devastating flooding in his home state of Louisiana, which has caused at least four weather-related deaths.

Joe Price1886 days ago
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lottery
Life

Man Who Lost 'Everything' in Flood Wins $2 Million in Scratch Off

The man purchased a Lucky 7’s lottery ticket at a grocery store before picking up his kids, just a year after he lost “everything" in a flood.

Brenton Blanchet1911 days ago
flood
Life

Thousands Forced to Evacuate in Michigan Due to Flooding From Dam Failures

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Midland County, noting that downtown Midland could end up under nine feet of water.

Trace William Cowen2251 days ago
Police officers patrol a neighborhood in Corona hours
Life

Man Causes $10,000 in Damage After Flooding Motel Room in Viral Video

A video started to go viral showing a Los Angeles area Studio 6 motel that was flooded due to activity in one of the rooms.

Xavier Hamilton2293 days ago

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