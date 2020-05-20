Obama Runtz entered a state of trendingness early Wednesday, though sadly not for reasons involving, say, some brave cannabis company stepping up to offer batches of such a thing for free as a stimulus package of the non-monetary variety.

Instead, a clip has been circulating in which someone recalls coming across what could be an Obama-referencing iteration of the revered Zkittlez and Gelato hybrid. The person in the clip also mentions that the person they say was hyping up Obama Runtz was wearing a 4PF (i.e. Lil Baby's 4 Pockets Full line) chain.

Of course, this wouldn't mark the first time Obama's name has been used in the strain-naming process. As Leafly points out, Obama Kush—an indica also known as Obama OG and Obama OG Kush—boasts a review average of 4.4 stars (out of a possible total of 5) and is a popular cross between OG Kush and Afghani.

As for the elusive Obama Runtz, the virality of the tweeted 4PF-referencing clip has resulted in plenty of amusement during what remains a very trying time for society at large: